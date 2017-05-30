CCA presents new exhibition on contemporary architecture practice

MONTREAL —

The Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) presents the exhibition Besides, History: Go Hasegawa, Kersten Geers, David Van Severen, curated by Giovanna Borasi, CCA Chief Curator. The exhibition presents a conversation initiated by the CCA, with the conviction that studying architecture’s ideas involves using the past and the present as tools to envision the future.

The conversation, which took place over the past year, involves Go Hasegawa (Go Hasegawa and Associates, Tokyo), Kersten Geers and David Van Severen (OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen, Brussels), and the history of architecture. This dialogue is now on view in the CCA’s main galleries until October 15, 2017.

Besides, History examines the role that history plays in contemporary architecture practice. The invited architects reread, redraw, translate, and appropriate from the past and from each other in order to construct relationships and meaning out of a constellation of references. Collected from many historical periods and geographies, these references—Andrea Palladio, John Hejduk, Aldo Rossi, Kazunari Sakamoto, and others—reveal a very different attitude of inquiry, more directly related to the architects’ aesthetic research without becoming strictly operational or literal.

“The architects in this current generation operate with the belief that everything has already been done but nevertheless argue that we should build something meaningful for our time,” explains Giovanna Borasi. The exhibition galleries form a statement in response to this by creating a space where visitors can experience the conversation that took place between the architects in the presence of history. “Typical historical categories such as authorship are challenged as one architect appropriates the work of the other and represents it with his own tools, comparing it with his own work to reveal similarities and differences. Objects from the CCA collection are included to show the recurrence and familiarity of certain ideas.”

The conversation is presented in seven thematic galleries:

Through Your Eyes is an introduction curated by Italian photographer Stefano Graziani, who has photographed key works by both architecture offices. His selection introduces the cultural contexts that have influenced each office’s thinking, and addresses the proximity of ideas for the two practices and their shared interests in searching for precision in the use of historical elements. The selection includes photographs by Felice Beato and Richard Pare drawn from the CCA collection, as well as photographs by Bas Princen and Takashi Homma.

This exhibition is part of a CCA series that pairs architecture offices in order to investigate and interrogate current ideas in thinking and practice. In developing an installation within the context of the CCA galleries, participating architects are given the opportunity to contribute to and shape a larger conversation on concepts of particular relevance for the CCA. Previous exhibitions in the series include Rooms You May Have Missed: Umberto Riva, Bijoy Jain(2013); Other Space Odysseys: Greg Lynn, Michael Maltzan, Alessandro Poli (2010); Some Ideas on Living in London and Tokyo by Stephen Taylor and Ryue Nishizawa (2008); and Environment: Approaches for Tomorrow – Gilles Clément, Philippe Rahm (2006).