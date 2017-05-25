Calgary-based Toker + Associates merges with design studio Lemay

MONTREAL —

Lemay has merged with Calgary-based architecture and interior design firm Toker + Associates.

The addition of Toker’s 32 architectural and interior design experts boosts Lemay’s headcount to close to 450 Canada-wide. This union will produce broader career opportunities and multidisciplinary collaboration, as well as support for anticipated growth, particularly in Western Canada.

“Lemay’s reputation for creativity and delivery extends well beyond our borders,” said Eric Toker, now a Lemay partner and former founding principal of Toker + Associates. “Both sides are pleased with the fact that our missions and values are so similar.”

The transaction will power the growth of both teams while offering clients complementary and renowned expertise nationwide. In turn, Toker + Associates will gain for its loyal clients the added value of integrated services in urban planning and design, landscape architecture, branding as well as other specialized services such as airport and health infrastructure development.

As new Lemay partners, Toker founders Eric and Dedre Toker will continue their leadership of the Calgary office, with a mandate to further develop markets in the region. Toker + Associates will operate under the name Lemay + Toker as of June 1, 2017, and maintain its current offices on 12th Ave. in Calgary.