RAIC supports American Institute of Architects’ declaration on Paris Agreement

OTTAWA —

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) has joined with architects around the world in supporting the American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) declaration on the Paris Agreement, issued in response to the White House decision to withdraw the United States from the landmark Agreement.

On June 1, the AIA expressed its continued commitment to designing a more sustainable world and to making the goals of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement a reality. Urban areas account for more than 70 per cent of global energy consumption and CO2 emissions, mainly from buildings. Architects will continue to embrace the responsibility to design buildings and communities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions; foster healthier environments; protect and enhance natural resources; provide clean air and water; protect people from the impacts of climate change; and create sustainable, equitable and healthy communities for everyone.

The AIA said, “following through our its collective commitments to reducing greenhouse gases will help to alleviate the clear perils faced by our planet and its inhabitants. We will not accept a future in which rising sea levels destroy more communities; where devastating natural disasters become the norm; where future generations face greater risk of drought; and where disease and poverty are exacerbated by the extreme impacts of a changing climate.”

“The landmark Paris Agreement maps the way to a sustainable future. We are doing our part and will carry on.”

The RAIC affirms the continued commitment of the Canadian architecture community to designing a more sustainable world and making the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement a reality. “Each of us has a responsibility in our work and with our everyday choices to ensure a sustainable future,” says RAIC President-Elect Michael Cox, FRAIC. “The RAIC applauds and whole-heartedly endorses the American Institute of Architects’ commitment to continue to exercise that responsibility.”

To read the AIA’s full statement in response to the White House decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, please click here.