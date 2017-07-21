Canadian Interiors


World Architecture Festival accepting entries for Architecture Drawing Prize

The Architecture Drawing Prize welcomes entries from architects, designers and students from around the world whilst celebrating drawing’s significance as a tool in capturing and communicating ideas.

Entries are now being accepted across three categories: 1) hand drawing; 2) digital drawing; and 3) hybrid drawing, combining the two. Submissions will be evaluated on the basis of their technical skill, originality in approach and ability to convey an architectural idea, whether for a conceptual or actual building project.

Shortlisted entries will be announced in October, with commended entrants receiving a delegate pass to attend the World Architecture Festival. The overall winner and a further two category finalists will be announced at WAF, which takes place in Berlin, 15-17 November 2017.

The winning and shortlisted entries will then be featured in an exhibition at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London from 21 February – 16 April 2018.

The Architecture Drawing Prize will be judged by artists Ben Langlands and Nikki Bell; Farshid Moussavi of Farshid Moussavi; and Narinder Singh Sagoo of Foster and Partners; alongside Ken Shuttleworth of Make Architects; Owen Hopkins of the Sir John Soane’s Museum; and Jeremy Melvin of the World Architecture Festival.

For full details on how to enter the Architecture Drawing Prize visit: https://thedrawingprize.worldarchitecturefestival.com

