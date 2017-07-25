Call for Exhibitors and Symposium Speakers: TO DO Festival

T he Toronto Design Offsite Festival (TO DO) has launched calls for exhibitors and symposium speakers for its annual event. The cultural celebration of design, with over 100 exhibitions and events, takes place in Toronto from January 15-21, 2018.

2018 Exhibitor Registration

Register for the 2018 Toronto Design Offsite Festival to become a part of an exciting network of creative people, exhibitions, events, and a captive audience of designers and design-lovers. From design talks to experimental installations to prototypes to opening parties and curated exhibitions, #TODO18 will be the best Festival Week yet!

Submissions are due Friday, September 22, 2017.

Thematic Exhibition: Matter

Are you a designer or artist interested in exploring material? TO DO is seeking submissions for “Matter”, a curated group exhibition held at Craft Ontario Gallery. “Mattter” considers the long life of materials, and qualities such as material value, spirit, reuse and endurance.

Submissions are due Friday, September 22, 2017.

TO DO Talks Symposium: Designing the Future of Work

Submit to speak at the 2018 TO DO Talks Symposium: Designing the Future of Work. The landscape of work has changed dramatically, rendering a future that is less predictable and more complex. We seek designers and thinkers to give presentations that inspire. Talks may be about current research or case studies, new products or technologies, spaces or experiences, speculative design or strategies, or new processes or policies.

Submissions are due Friday, September 22, 2017.

