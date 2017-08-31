KM3 public art walk comes to Quartier des Spectacles

MONTREAL —

Billed as the largest outdoor public art event ever held in Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles, 20 original temporary works and installations, and permanent public artworks give locals and visitors an exceptional urban experience called KM3. Opened on August 30, the participatory showcase will run until October 15, marking Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

M3 will be held throughout the Quartier des Spectacles, with the core of the event taking place on Sainte-Catherine Street. The initiative, spearheaded by the non-profit Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, will feature Quebec-based creators working in the visual arts, urban art, digital art, design and architecture. It will be seen on building walls, in public spaces and several underused sites.

KM3 is focused on inspiring a sense of surprise and wonderment, putting viewers in the mood for discovery, as if they were exploring the city for the first time. Comprising works running the gamut from playful and interactive to the meditative, at scales from the intimate to the monumental, the works will be equally fascinating day or night. The event will have a strong participatory dimension, encouraging the public to see and experience urban space in novel ways.

“KM3 is an exciting major project for the Partnership, helping us deliver on our promise to Montrealers and visitors to display art in the heart of downtown. With this unique event, the Partnership seeks to bring art and audiences together, and to inspire people with innovative, high-quality art, while offering local artists an exceptional platform for expressing their talent, including works that make use of the Quartier’s digital infrastructure,” said Jacques Primeau, chair of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership’s board of directors.

Montreal mayor Denis Coderre is excited “to see the Partnership once again making the most of culture as a force of attraction,” and reiterated the municipal government’s commitment to supporting such initiatives. “Distinctive events like KM3 help shape a new image for our city’s downtown, increasing its attractiveness and helping Montreal position itself as one of the great cities of our time,” he added.

The majority of the works and installations will be original creations by Quebec artists. Among the artists invited to participate will be several known for their previous public art, along with others who will be unveiling their first public artwork. At the conclusion of this inaugural edition of KM3, the works will become part of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership’s permanent collection.