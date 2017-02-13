Deadline Tomorrow: 2017 EDRA Great Places Award Program

The deadline for submissions for the 2017 Environmental Design Research Association (EDRA) Great Places Award Program is February 14, 2017.

The Great Places Awards seek to recognize work that combines expertise in design, research and practice; and contributes to the creation of dynamic, humane places that engage our attention and imagination. Award-winning projects reflect an interdisciplinary approach that is enduring, human-centered, sustainable, and concerned with the experiential relationship between people and their environment (built and natural) over time.

EDRA invites participation from a range of design and research disciplines — particularly projects whose significance extends beyond any one profession or field. All submissions should show how research and/or public participation is linked to or part of an environmental design practice, and vice versa. Submissions should also demonstrate how an understanding of the experience of place may be used to generate insightful design.

EDRA welcomes submissions from the full breadth of environmental design and related research activities, including architecture, landscape architecture, planning, urban design, interior design, lighting design, graphic design, place-based public art, environmental psychology, sociology, anthropology, geography, and the physical sciences.

Each year, EDRA assembles a jury with diverse backgrounds in design, research, and practice. The jury evaluates how each project, no matter what the discipline, addresses the human experience of well-designed places. Special attention is paid to the transferability of research on this topic into design and planning practice.

This year’s panel includes Mark Gillem, University of Oregon/Urban Collaborative; Brian Orland, University of Georgia; David Rubin, Land Collective; Randa Tukan, HOK; and Jay Walljasper, writer and storyteller.

