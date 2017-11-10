Deadline updated for 2018 OAA Awards submissions

TORONTO —

The OAA Awards program is changing and will now operate on a two-year cycle, with Design Excellence and career achievement awards celebrated in even-numbered years and a new Challenge program introduced in odd-numbered years.

Details of the new Challenge program will not be announced until next spring, but its goal will be to highlight the distinct contribution architects and architecture bring to addressing key societal issues. Stay tuned for more information in the coming months.

With the roll-out of the new two-year cycle, the next opportunity after this to compete for an OAA Design Excellence Award will be 2020. Don’t miss your opportunity, submit today!

Note: A key change for this year’s submission requirements will include the building’s Energy Usage Intensity (EUI). Submitters will be required to include EUI based on modelled or existing building average data. Details and exceptions are provided on the online form.

Our online system is quick and easy. Check out the Online Nomination Walkthrough for 2018 for a step-by-step guide.

The OAA also offers Service Awards, and we encourage you to nominate deserving candidates for each of the award categories.

Award winners will be recognized at a special celebration at the 2018 OAA Conference in Toronto, May 23 – 25, 2018. Winners are also featured in news media and promoted via social media.