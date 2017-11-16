IIDEX reveals 2017 Woodshop design winners

Says Ian Chodikoff, Director of Marketing and Programming at IIDEX, “IIDEX Woodshop encourages the use of wood in design through non-traditional applications, and helps designers bring their products to market. We’re proud to champion Canadian talent, and broker meaningful conversations amongst manufacturers, distributors, designers, academia and practitioners, by bringing together these aspects of the design industry and helping to improve the power and potential of Canadian design from an innovation and business perspective.”