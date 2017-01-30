Teknion wins pair of 2017 Green Good Design Awards

Teknion Corporation has announced that two of its products – the Zones furniture collection and Focus demountable wall system – have been recognized with 2017 Green Good Design Awards.

The awards are presented by The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design. Green Good Design identifies and emphasizes the world’s most important examples of sustainable design, and develops a public awareness program about which global companies are leaders in world ecological and sustainable design.

“Advancing sustainability has long been fundamental to our culture and everything we do,” said Scott Deugo, Teknion’s Chief Sales and Sustainability Officer. “We have the privilege of working with some of the most innovative companies in the world. Their vision for the future of work combined with our capabilities and knowledge of sustainable practices drive us to make things that set a precedent for a better way forward. We thank the Green Good Design Awards sponsors for recognizing our progress.”

Zones is a comprehensive series of furniture that transforms the office, challenging convention and changing the way people experience work. Designed by PearsonLloyd in conjunction with Teknion, the collection is comprised of seating, tables, screens, easels and semi-private enclosures which can be used as either intimate collaborative settings or a place of retreat for privacy. In addition to furniture settings, Zones encompasses lighting and accessories. Zones garnered multiple awards, including Best of Competition, during its NeoCon debut in June of 2016.

The Focus demountable wall system seamlessly integrates a variety of glass and solid fascias to create an array of productive modern workspaces. Focus offers a tailored approach to specific environments with its acoustic and visual continuity, and matching wall and door pairings. Frame and trim components are light in proportion through seamless inline and corner connections, providing a minimal architectural presence. Focus delivers a high level of acoustic performance with a clean, European aesthetic and a broad range of finish options.