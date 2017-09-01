Winners announced for 2017 ARIDO Awards

The Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario (ARIDO) has announced the list of winning projects for the 2017 ARIDO Awards. Representing the best of Ontario’s interior design, the 2017 awards — which recognize the work of Ontario-based designers across Canada and internationally — will honour 28 recently completed projects.
While the full list of award-winning projects has been made available, the degree of award — ranging from Awards of Merit to Awards of Excellence, and a Project of the Yeah — presented to each project have not yet been revealed. That announcement will come at ARIDO’s October 5 Awards Gala, hosted at the Toronto Sheraton Centre Hotel.
This year’s five-person jury featured Paul DaCunha, Jana Macalik, Naji Mourani, Bryan Stone and Isabelle Talbot. A photo gallery of the winning projects is featured on the ARIDO website, while the full list of winning projects for the 2017 ARIDO Awards is provided below:
Avenue Restaurant Renovation
Interior Designer: Heather Segreti, ARIDO
Design Firm: Segreti Design Inc.
Aviva Digital Garage
Interior Designer: Suzanne Bettencourt, ARIDO
Design Firm: figure3
Design Team: Yasmien Fadl, Intern ARIDO, Kathryn Krause, ARIDO, Krista Aquilina, ARIDO
Bentall Kennedy Toronto
Interior Designer: Caitlin Turner, ARIDO
Design Firm: HOK Inc.
Design Team: Pia Concepcion, Intern ARIDO, Yuanyuan Shi, ARIDO, Sharon Turner, ARIDO
BLG
Interior Designer: Franca Rezza, ARIDO, Jennifer Duguay, ARIDO
Design Firm: Gensler
Design Team: Willem Berends, ARIDO, Karly Cable, Intern ARIDO
Booking.com Toronto Call Center
Interior Designer: Annie Bergeron, ARIDO, Jessica Baird, ARIDO
Design Firm: Gensler
Design Team: Filo Costa, ARIDO, Willem Berends, ARIDO
Canon Canada Headquarters Showroom
Interior Designer: Chen Cohen, ARIDO
Design Firm: Moriyama & Teshima Architects
CBRE Toronto Headquarters
Interior Designer: Clarissa Lam, ARIDO
Design Firm: HOK Inc.
Design Team: Deborah Sperry, ARIDO, Rowena AuYeung, Intern ARIDO
D+H Headquarters
Interior Designer: Anthony Orasi, ARIDO
Design Firm: iN Studio
Emerald Hills Leisure Center
Interior Designer: Tarisha Dolyniuk, ARIDO
Design Firm: MJMA + MTa
Fresenius Kabi Canada
Interior Designer: Kathleen van Brussel, ARIDO
Design Firm: Comley van Brussel Design
Design Team: Elizabeth Johnston-Howard, Intern ARIDO
Global Showroom
Interior Designer: Johnson Chou, ARIDO
Design Firm: Johnson Chou Inc.
Design Team: Sara Dagovic, Intern ARIDO
Great Plains Recreation Facility
Interior Designer: Tarisha Dolyniuk, ARIDO
Design Firm: MJMA + MTa
JLabs Healthcare Incubator
Interior Designer: Annie Bergeron, ARIDO, Filo Costa, ARIDO, Willem Berends, ARIDO
Design Firm: Gensler
KPMG Toronto North
Interior Designer: Stephanie Panyan, ARIDO
Design Firm: IBI Group
Design Team: Sarah-Lynn Schnare, Intern ARIDO
La Banane
Interior Designer: Ashley Rumsey, ARIDO, Stanley Sun, ARIDO
Design Firm: Mason Studio
Mendocino
Interior Designer: Nadia Cannataro, ARIDO
Design Firm: large [medium] design office inc.
Miller Thomson LLP
Interior Designer: Jaymie Cooper, ARIDO
Design Firm: IBI Group
Design Team: Erin McDermott, Intern ARIDO, Peter Heys, ARIDO, Michelle Haber, Intern ARIDO
Momofuku Las Vegas
Interior Designer: Allen Chan, ARIDO
Design Firm: DesignAgency
Mosaic Chicago
Interior Designer: Johnson Chou, ARIDO
Design Firm: Johnson Chou Inc.
Design Team: Sara Dagovic, Intern ARIDO
Munich Re
Interior Designer: Monika Sarkisian, ARIDO, Jillian Warren, ARIDO, Mireille Metwalli, ARIDO
Design Firm: SGH Design Partners
North Toronto Estate
Interior Designer: Neil Jonsohn, ARIDO
Design Firm: U31
Design Team: Shauna MacLeod, ARIDO
Penguin Shop
Interior Designer: Allan Guinan, ARIDO
Design Firm: figure3
Design Team: Erin Neufeglise, Intern ARIDO, Nicole Hoppe, ARIDO
Scotiabank Digital Factory
Interior Designer: Beverly Horii, ARIDO
Design Firm: IA Interior Architects Inc.
Design Team: Suzanne Campbell, ARIDO, Angelique Lucas-Witte, ARIDO, Colleen Baldwin, ARIDO
SQ at Alexandra Park Condominium
Interior Designer: Kelly Cray, ARIDO
Design Firm: U31
Taste Marketeria
Interior Designer: Melissa Zurfluh, ARIDO
Design Firm: Jump Branding & Design Inc.
Design Team: Paul Volk, ARIDO
The Bagel Stop / Union Station
Interior Designer: Joseph Persia, ARIDO
Design Firm: Green Tangerine Design Inc.
Design Team: Shannon Kehoe, Intern ARIDO, Roahan Zhang, Intern ARIDO
Toronto Wine Distributor
Interior Designer: Chantal Frenette, ARIDO
Design Firm: Kasian Architecture Ontario Inc.
Weber Shandwick
Interior Designer: Annie Bergeron, ARIDO, Jessica Baird, ARIDO
Design Firm: Gensler
Design Team: Filo Costa, ARIDO, Willem Berends, ARIDO
