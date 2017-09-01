Winners announced for 2017 ARIDO Awards

The Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario (ARIDO) has announced the list of winning projects for the 2017 ARIDO Awards. Representing the best of Ontario’s interior design, the 2017 awards — which recognize the work of Ontario-based designers across Canada and internationally — will honour 28 recently completed projects.

While the full list of award-winning projects has been made available, the degree of award — ranging from Awards of Merit to Awards of Excellence, and a Project of the Yeah — presented to each project have not yet been revealed. That announcement will come at ARIDO’s October 5 Awards Gala, hosted at the Toronto Sheraton Centre Hotel.

This year’s five-person jury featured Paul DaCunha, Jana Macalik, Naji Mourani, Bryan Stone and Isabelle Talbot. A photo gallery of the winning projects is featured on the ARIDO website, while the full list of winning projects for the 2017 ARIDO Awards is provided below:

Avenue Restaurant Renovation Interior Designer: Heather Segreti, ARIDO Design Firm: Segreti Design Inc.

Aviva Digital Garage Interior Designer: Suzanne Bettencourt, ARIDO Design Firm: figure3 Design Team: Yasmien Fadl, Intern ARIDO, Kathryn Krause, ARIDO, Krista Aquilina, ARIDO

Bentall Kennedy Toronto Interior Designer: Caitlin Turner, ARIDO Design Firm: HOK Inc. Design Team: Pia Concepcion, Intern ARIDO, Yuanyuan Shi, ARIDO, Sharon Turner, ARIDO

BLG Interior Designer: Franca Rezza, ARIDO, Jennifer Duguay, ARIDO Design Firm: Gensler Design Team: Willem Berends, ARIDO, Karly Cable, Intern ARIDO

Booking.com Toronto Call Center Interior Designer: Annie Bergeron, ARIDO, Jessica Baird, ARIDO Design Firm: Gensler Design Team: Filo Costa, ARIDO, Willem Berends, ARIDO

Canon Canada Headquarters Showroom Interior Designer: Chen Cohen, ARIDO Design Firm: Moriyama & Teshima Architects

CBRE Toronto Headquarters Interior Designer: Clarissa Lam, ARIDO Design Firm: HOK Inc. Design Team: Deborah Sperry, ARIDO, Rowena AuYeung, Intern ARIDO

D+H Headquarters Interior Designer: Anthony Orasi, ARIDO Design Firm: iN Studio

Emerald Hills Leisure Center Interior Designer: Tarisha Dolyniuk, ARIDO Design Firm: MJMA + MTa

Fresenius Kabi Canada Interior Designer: Kathleen van Brussel, ARIDO Design Firm: Comley van Brussel Design Design Team: Elizabeth Johnston-Howard, Intern ARIDO

Global Showroom Interior Designer: Johnson Chou, ARIDO Design Firm: Johnson Chou Inc. Design Team: Sara Dagovic, Intern ARIDO

Great Plains Recreation Facility Interior Designer: Tarisha Dolyniuk, ARIDO Design Firm: MJMA + MTa

JLabs Healthcare Incubator Interior Designer: Annie Bergeron, ARIDO, Filo Costa, ARIDO, Willem Berends, ARIDO Design Firm: Gensler

KPMG Toronto North Interior Designer: Stephanie Panyan, ARIDO Design Firm: IBI Group Design Team: Sarah-Lynn Schnare, Intern ARIDO

La Banane Interior Designer: Ashley Rumsey, ARIDO, Stanley Sun, ARIDO Design Firm: Mason Studio

Mendocino Interior Designer: Nadia Cannataro, ARIDO Design Firm: large [medium] design office inc.

Miller Thomson LLP Interior Designer: Jaymie Cooper, ARIDO Design Firm: IBI Group Design Team: Erin McDermott, Intern ARIDO, Peter Heys, ARIDO, Michelle Haber, Intern ARIDO

Momofuku Las Vegas Interior Designer: Allen Chan, ARIDO Design Firm: DesignAgency

Mosaic Chicago Interior Designer: Johnson Chou, ARIDO Design Firm: Johnson Chou Inc. Design Team: Sara Dagovic, Intern ARIDO

Munich Re Interior Designer: Monika Sarkisian, ARIDO, Jillian Warren, ARIDO, Mireille Metwalli, ARIDO Design Firm: SGH Design Partners

North Toronto Estate Interior Designer: Neil Jonsohn, ARIDO Design Firm: U31 Design Team: Shauna MacLeod, ARIDO

Penguin Shop Interior Designer: Allan Guinan, ARIDO Design Firm: figure3 Design Team: Erin Neufeglise, Intern ARIDO, Nicole Hoppe, ARIDO

Scotiabank Digital Factory Interior Designer: Beverly Horii, ARIDO Design Firm: IA Interior Architects Inc. Design Team: Suzanne Campbell, ARIDO, Angelique Lucas-Witte, ARIDO, Colleen Baldwin, ARIDO

SQ at Alexandra Park Condominium Interior Designer: Kelly Cray, ARIDO Design Firm: U31

Taste Marketeria Interior Designer: Melissa Zurfluh, ARIDO Design Firm: Jump Branding & Design Inc. Design Team: Paul Volk, ARIDO

The Bagel Stop / Union Station Interior Designer: Joseph Persia, ARIDO Design Firm: Green Tangerine Design Inc. Design Team: Shannon Kehoe, Intern ARIDO, Roahan Zhang, Intern ARIDO

Toronto Wine Distributor Interior Designer: Chantal Frenette, ARIDO Design Firm: Kasian Architecture Ontario Inc.