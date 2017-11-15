Buca restaurant to anchor Toronto’s reinvented Yonge and St. Clair

Developers Slate Asset Management have announced that King Street Food Company will be bringing a new Buca concept to the north west corner of the midtown Toronto neighbourhood now marketed as “Yonge + St. Clair.” The announcement is the latest in a series of changes to the neighbourhood, as Slate continues to re-establish the intersection as a destination address.

“Food, like design and art, has the ability to elevate neighbourhoods and communities; no one understands this more than the team at King Street Food Company. We are thrilled that they are bringing their expertise to Yonge + St. Clair,” says Lucas Manuel, Partner at Slate Asset Management. “This is going to be a marquee destination for the community, and another compelling reason for Torontonians from outside the area to come and see the changes taking place at Yonge + St. Clair.”

“We are extremely excited to bring a new Buca restaurant and concept to the thriving community at Yonge + St. Clair and couldn’t be more pleased to work with Slate on this project,” said Peter Tsebelis, Partner and Managing Director, King Street Food Company. “We understand that the dining experience is different for everyone and we look forward to learning more about those working and living in the area to provide the best possible experience for guests joining us from within or outside the neighbourhood.”

This latest announcement comes as Slate prepares to completely renovate the podium at 2 St. Clair West in an effort to revitalize the pedestrian level and retail strip. The renovations will be helmed by global architecture and design firm Gensler, who has already completed extensive work in the area including the podium façade at 2. St. Clair East and the recently revealed “Ravine Bench.”

“The existing podium is the result of a series of renovations and modifications over the last 40 years. We want to peel away the layers and strengthen the relationship within the surrounding area,” says Steven Paynter, Associate, Gensler.

The new podium will allow for a two-level space with double-height ceilings at the corner and an outdoor patio at grade. “The goal is to introduce a sense of volume and grandeur, forming a beacon for animation and street life throughout the day and at night,” says Paynter.

Slate is in a unique position to contribute to the ongoing revitalization of Yonge + St. Clair, having acquired 10 properties in the area, including all four corners, over the last four years. Since 2016, Slate has introduced a new 8-storey mural by international street artist Phlegm, and ushered in a series of public space improvements, including the aforementioned Ravine Bench.

These public space improvements have been augmented by a series of community initiatives including the introduction of a farmer’s market and Food Truck Thursdays during the summer months, activations on all four corners of the intersection and the recent Yonge + St. Clair Pop-Up Store in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.