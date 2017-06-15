June 15, 2017

1330 Castlefield Avenue, Toronto M6B 4B3

Benjamin Moore Century Paint Event

Presented by Industry Expert Gloria Rinaldi, Benjamin Moore A&D Representative

Join us on Thursday, June 15 as Benjamin Moore introduces their Century paint line. Century offers a new dimension in paint: one that not only transforms a space, but the entire colour experience. Benjamin Moore colour experts have developed Century, an exclusive new palette of 75 quintessential colours that are a blend of art and science. Century is the first paint with a Soft Touch Matte Finish, adding a new dimension to walls, similar to a soft leather glove.

Experience colour and learn what makes this new paint so exceptional. Understand the process required to produce.

Light lunch will be served from 12- 1pm followed by the presentation from 1- 3pm. RSVP is recommended as seating is limited. Benjamin Moore gift will be given to all those that RSVP.

Looking forward to welcoming you to W•Studio, located at the corner of Castlefield and Caledonia Avenue.

TRADE ONLY EVENT for Interior Design professionals

