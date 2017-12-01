The Buildings Show 2017

November 29 - December 01, 2017

222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON M5V 3L9

The Buildings Show is the leader in sourcing, networking and education for the North American design, architecture, construction and real estate communities. The Show is home to Construct Canada, HomeBuilder & Renovator Expo, IIDEXCanada, PM Expo and World of Concrete Pavilion, and together they create the largest North American exposition for the entire industry. The Toronto Real Estate Forum also happens concurrently.

More than 30,500 trade professionals attend the Show annually to discover new innovations across the building industry and source the latest materials, products, tools and technologies from more than 1,600 Canadian and international exhibitors.

Through the Show’s comprehensive seminar program, attendees can choose from 350+ seminars, panels, keynotes and roundtables led by a roster of 500+ industry experts and in addition tours, awards, parties and association meetings. Topics include: best practices, leadership, building codes and regulations, sustainability, new approaches to construction, technology and design trends in housing, healthcare, education, retail, workplaces, accessibility, hospitality and wellness.

The Buildings Show takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from November 29 – December 1, 2017. IIDEXCanada runs from November 29 – 30, 2017.

