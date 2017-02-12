Hip Pop Art

January 30 - February 12, 2017

1214 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J6

Queen Street West, you’ve changed. The Gladstone Hotel is embracing this ongoing change with an innovative project that will transform a former doughnut shop across the street into the Gladstone Art Hut: an art gallery and incubator for Toronto artists. The project hopes to spark conversations about the history while imagining the future of this site and others like it in our city—imbued with largely forgotten memories and on the cusp of transformation.

In only 6 months, the empty storefront property will become a condo sales centre, and eventually a multi-story condominium will be erected. Until then, it will act as an extension of the Gladstone Hotel’s many experimental art-activated social spaces, facilitating new ideas, creative expression, collaboration, and new ways of experiencing art, culture and community.

At the end of January, emerging artist Andre Alexander will take up residence in the Art Hut to focus on building a new body of screen printed work inspired by hip hop and pop art for a future exhibition at BAND.

