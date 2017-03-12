International Furniture Fair Singapore (IFFS)

March 09 - March 12, 2017

1 Expo Dr, Singapore 486150

The International Furniture Fair Singapore, held in conjunction with the ASEAN Furniture Show (IFFS/AFS) and the newly rebranded Nook Asia, is regarded by industry experts as Asia’s premier sourcing platform and design-led exhibition. With over three decades of experience since its inaugural event in 1981, the IFFS/AFS remains the most distinctive channel for regional and international companies to penetrate the global market.

Together, the events – IFFS/AFS and Nook Asia – will feature a comprehensive range of furniture, furnishing, decorative accessories, interiors and fittings by a diverse portfolio of quality exhibitors, as well as offer an unparalleled outreach and access to the latest technological machinery development to the highly dynamic market, and attract a healthy and well-represented attendance of trade buyers and visitors from the entire furniture ecosystem and value chain.

To make it a holistic trade event, the various design initiatives – SingaPlural, Design STARS, International Designer Showcase, Furniture Design Award, and Design Seminars – offer added depth and dimension to this Singapore-anchored trade event, raising its profile as a show not-to-be-missed in the industry calendar.

IFFS/AFS is supported by the ASEAN Furniture Industries Council (AFIC), DesignSingapore Council, International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, Singapore Exhibition and Convention Bureau and SPRING Singapore.

