Industry experts from all over the world will meet at interzum in Cologne between May 16 and 19, 2017.
Interzum is the world’s leading trade fair for furniture manufacture and interior decoration. Decision makers, opinion leaders and multipliers from all over the world attend to learn about the latest industry innovations, meet with other key business professionals and discover new contacts.
You can benefit from our exclusive and free VIP program:
To receive your free VIP-Ticket and benefit from this opportunity contact: brook@tema.de.