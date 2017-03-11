Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF)

March 08 - March 11, 2017

Putra World Trade Centre, 41, Jalan Tun Ismail, Chow Kit, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

MIFF welcomes over 6,000 quality buyers from over 140 countries. In recent years, the fair has drawn more and more influential buyers who purchase in bulk on the spot.

From top-quality modern and contemporary furniture to tried-and-true classics, over 500 international and Malaysian exhibitors show off their latest collections and designs for bedrooms, living areas, kitchens, bathrooms, children, office, commercial foyers, hotel lounges and outdoor living.

Kuala Lumpur lies in the heart of Southeast Asia, providing the perfect gateway for suppliers to grow a new frontier in one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world. MIFF is the ideal show to increase your brand visibility and build your business for the future.

Visit event's website