September 16 - August 25, 2017

Montreal, Quebec

Adding to the global roster of designers and exhibitors coming to Montreal’s upcoming World Design Summit, le French Design and VIA’s NO TASTE FOR BAD TASTE exhibit will join October’s global showcase, held from October 16th to the 25th. Featuring a collection of unique design pieces, the exhibit also boasts original scenography devised by designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, which highlights the excellence of French Art de Vivre, as imagined around the values embodying French Design, and embodied by iconic pieces of furniture.

