Ryerson Architecture Symposium 2017

February 16, 2017

225 Richmond Street West Toronto, Ontario

Ryerson University’s Masters of Architecture class invites architects, academics, industry professionals, and students to come together for an evening of discussion and debate. The topics of the night will explore the contemporary relationship between designer, builder, and planner, and how these roles might change the discipline for future practitioners.

Please register for the event here.

Registration will be open up until the day of the event.

Panel members include:

Gareth Brennan, Eventscape

Pooya Baktash, Partisans

Dean Goodman, LGA Architectural Partners

Kevin Weiss, Weiss Architecture & Urbanism

