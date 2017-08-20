Size Matters: Steve Driscoll and Finn O’Hara

March 11 - August 20, 2017

10365 Islington Ave. Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada L0J 1C0

Size Matters brings together the work of painter Steve Driscoll and photographer Finn O’Hara for their first-ever exhibition at a public art gallery. These Toronto-based artists face a dichotomy familiar to many Millennials: urban lifestyles combined with a love for the outdoors. Their work is a creative response to the need for a sense of scale. The resulting images are moments of intervention on landscapes that are sharply foreign to the production and even subject matter of the paintings themselves. A wooded portage route joins passersby on Queen Street West; a giant northern lights landscape finds itself fireside in the concrete jungle; and a multi-panelled waterfall is juxtaposed with towers of commerce in Edmonton.

