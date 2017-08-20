August 19 - August 20, 2017

530 Rue Charles Auguste Montreuil, Saint-André-Avellin, QC J0V 1W0

Canada’s biggest fibre event, the TWIST Festival is back for a sixth edition. All textile fibre lovers—including fans from the general public as well as artisans—are invited to take part in the festivities on August 19 and 20 at the Complexe Whissell in Saint-André-Avellin, an Outaouais village teeming with culture.

Gathering over 23 000 participants from all over Quebec, Ontario and the northern United States, the festvals’ facilities will be improved to comfortably welcome more festival goers and create a textile village ambiance both inside and outside the Complexe Whissell.

The sixth edition’s schedule shines a spotlight on local and international artists, and includes activities for the entire family as well as artistic get-togethers. Visitors will have the opportunity to dive into the world of textile fibres thanks to some 50 workshops, free activities for children (skipping rope making, badge making, etc.), a fibre animal petting zoo, textile demonstrations and conferences, a knitting workshop just for men, a “social network” brunch for those who like to share, a local food fair, plus around 130 vendors and internationally renowned artists.

