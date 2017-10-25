October 16 - October 25, 2017

Montreal, Quebec

The World Design Summit – Montreal 2017 is an unprecedented international gathering of diverse disciplines with a common focus: How design can shape the future.

Montreal will host design professionals, government and business leaders, industry representatives, media and NGOs from around the world. For 10 days, attendees will come together to transcend silos, foster cooperation and enhance professional development.

More than a mere celebration of design, the summit will demonstrate the tremendous power of design to create viable solutions to global social, economic, cultural and environmental challenges.

Visit event's website