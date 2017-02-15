Design Exchange launches expo-festival on design, innovation and technology

TORONTO —

In partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), DX presents: EDIT I Expo for Design, Innovation and Technology, from September 28 to October 8.

Located in Toronto’s former Unilever Soap Detergent Factory, this expo-meets-festival will present 150,000 square feet of interactive experiences and immersive exhibits, as well as talks and speakers programs where thinkers from all disciplines will come together to hatch new ideas. The 100,000 anticipated visitors will be challenged to consider how design, innovation, and technology can positively shape our future and make the world a better place for all people.

Inspired by the UNDP’s 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development and led by a team of personalities including Bruce Mau, the Jamie Oliver Foundation, Carlo Ratti of MIT’s Senseable Cities Lab and more, the curated exhibitions will reflect the theme of Prosperity for All with a focus on affordable, sustainable and smart cities, food sovereignty and security, education that empowers, and healthcare solutions that are truly accessible to all. It will be a curated edit of the best ideas and initiatives from Canada and around the world.

EDIT is generously supported by the City of Toronto and the Government of Ontario, and is designated a signature Ontario 150 project. The volunteer committee includes representation from Communitech, Google, OCADU, Facebook and MaRS, as well as from the City of Toronto’s planning department.

Additional details can be found at EDITDX.ORG.

