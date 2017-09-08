EDIT: Expo interrogates the transformative potential of design

TORONTO —

“Design is the doorway to a better future.” That’s the ethos for Toronto’s upcoming EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation & Technology, highlighting the immense latent potential a vacant corner of Canada’s largest city from September 28th to October 8th.

Transforming the former Lever Brothers factory — slated to eventually become the heart of First Gulf’s East Harbour community — into a hub of activity, the 10-day expo-meets-festival showcase seeks to bring design consciousness closer to the forefront of the defining issues of our time, including poverty, illiteracy, and sickness.

“For virtually my entire professional life, it has been my mission to improve the accessibility and popular understanding of design,” says Levy, President and CEO of Design Exchange and co-founder of the Interior Design Show. This month, that vision culminates in a unique event featuring 125 speakers and 40 workshops, spurring on the design community to imagine a world where crickets can combat global hunger, medical supplies are 3D-printed in outer space, drones deliver blood to remote communities, and shipping containers are the future of farming.

Produced by Design Exchange (DX), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), EDIT will transform an abandoned factory in Toronto into a hub of creation for an unprecedented 10-day immersive fair. Guests will explore innovations ranging from 3D printed prosthetics, to robotics and drones, to vertical farming solutions, highlighting design’s potential to be much more than beautiful objects and inspiring interiors.

The full list of speakers and workshops for this year’s EDIT: Expo has now been released, with luminaries including Richard Florida, Bruce Mau, Odile Decq, Julielynn Wong, Jennifer Keesmat, and joining previously announced speakers Scott Dadich and David Suzuki.

A complete schedule for the 10-day EDIT: Expo is now available online, alongside full listings of the various talks, pecha kuchas, panels, workshops, and exchanges. More information is available via the official EDIT: Expo website, linked here.