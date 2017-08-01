EDIT: Expo announces David Suzuki and Scott Dadich as speakers

This September 28th to October 8th, 2017, EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation & Technology will prove why the future is awesome with a line up of forward-thinking speakers and ground-breaking exhibits that showcase how design can solve global challenges.

Produced by Design Exchange (DX), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), EDIT will transform an abandoned factory in Toronto into a hub of creation for an unprecedented 10-day immersive fair. Guests will explore innovations ranging from 3D printed prosthetics, to robotics and drones, to vertical farming solutions highlighting that design is much more than beautiful objects and inspiring interiors.

Included with the price of general admission of $15, visitors will receive access to a thought-provoking speaker series titled “Making Change” running daily throughout the expo. Among the all-star line up is Dr. David Suzuki, globally renowned scientist, broadcaster, author and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation. Dr. Suzuki is set to deliver an eye-opening talk on how humans must sustainably co-exist with the earth, while Scott Dadich, former editor-in-chief of WIRED and creator of Netflix’s hit series Chef’s Table and Abstract: The Art of Design, will share his vision on the impact of design thinking. Suzuki and Dadich will kick off the series on September 29, setting the stage for conversations about how design can ignite and deliver social change.

EDIT officially launched at its future home in East Harbour (formerly Unilever Soap Factory) this past May. The gathering unveiled EDIT’s overarching theme of “Prosperity for All” inspired by the UNDP’s 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development. This concept will be articulated in a feature exhibit on the main floor of the factory curated by world-renowned designer Bruce Mau and run throughout all elements of the festival. Sub-themes of Shelter & Cities, Care, Educate and Nourish were also unveiled, and will come to life through a line up of participatory experiences, playful installations and futuristic talks.

For more information, visit editdx.org/home.