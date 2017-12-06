IIDEX joining IDS Canada roster as ‘IDS Contract’ in 2018

Informa has announced that it will restructure the format of its Canadian construction and design lineup to offer its audience unparalleled tradeshow experiences. The firm’s Global Exhibitions division, which operates 58 tradeshows in Canada alone, will transform both The Buildings Show (TBS) and Interior Design Show (IDS) to better serve North America’s growing design, architecture and construction industries.

IIDEXCanada, which was previously operated under The Buildings Show, will join the IDS roster as IDS Contract effective January 2019. IDS Contract will be a hyper-curated event to showcase the contract sector within architecture and design, and will run simultaneously with IDS Toronto, which focuses on interior design, moving forward.

“Our community has been asking us to diversify and create a comprehensive contract educational component with a section of curated exhibitions as part of the IDS brand. IDS Contract will be modeled around a continued commitment to showcasing Canadian and International design; thought leadership; aspirational installations and innovative programing content from a commercial perspective,” says Karen Kang, National Director, IDS Canada.

“Incorporating IIDEX into IDS Toronto will create a monumental, all-inclusive design show that will better serve our customers and will be an important resource for the greater design community,” says Tracy Bowie, VP of IIDEX Canada. “We will focus on all verticals of design including workplace, healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, public space and government, creating a complimentary counterpoint to IDS Toronto.”

With IIDEX joining IDS, Informa is creating space for additional exhibitors and allowing expansion for all the shows within The Building Show. To replace IIDEX in the North building, TBS will expand with the addition of STONEX Canada, Canada’s first event dedicated to the stone, terrazzo, ceramic and tile industries. It will join TBS’ current lineup of Construct Canada, HomeBuilder & Renovator Expo, PM Expo and World of Concrete Pavilion.

“Informa is constantly looking for ways to innovate to ensure we’re providing our attendees, exhibitors, sponsors and suppliers the best possible experience,” says Nancy Milani, Informa’s Vice President, Trade Expositions. “Adding STONEX, enhancing the educational programming and growing the show floor through onsite activations and demonstrations makes The Buildings Show the number one resource for anyone in the industry.”

The programming change is a part of Informa’s strategy for long-term expansion and sustainability to match the growth of multidisciplinary industries – construction, architecture and design. The restructure will give exhibitors the opportunity to create larger-than-life, dynamic and interactive exhibits, previously hindered by space restrictions. The result for both exhibitions will be an immersive, interactive experience for guests that can fully articulate the advances and capabilities of each industry.

The expansion of these two brands joins Informa’s growing list of architecture, design, construction events and exhibitions produced by Informa Exhibitions such as the Cityscape Global, Dwell on Design, designjunction, Greenbuild, World of Concrete, Buildex, AIA Conference etc., further solidifying Informa’s positioning as a leader within these verticals.

Informa Canada’s additional design and construction exhibitions will experience no change to their current structure.