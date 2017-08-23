NO TASTE FOR BAD TASTE joins World Design Summit

Adding to the global roster of designers and exhibitors coming to Montreal’s upcoming World Design Summit, le French Design and VIA’s NO TASTE FOR BAD TASTE exhibit will join October’s global showcase, held from October 16th to the 25th. Featuring a collection of unique design pieces, the exhibit also boasts original scenography devised by designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, which highlights the excellence of French Art de Vivre, as imagined around the values embodying French Design, and embodied by iconic pieces of furniture.

In collaboration with the Peclers agency — an industry leader in trend consulting — VIA (Valorisation de l’Innovation dans l’Ameublement – Promotion of Innovation in Furniture Design) conducted a collective reflection on French Design and its fundamental characteristics with over 40 internationally renowned personalities. NO TASTE FOR BAD TASTE features 40 iconic masterpieces selected by the think tank.

Inaugurated April 5th, 2017 at the Institut Français in Milan, the NO TASTE FOR BAD TASTE exhibition —which was more recently showcased in Venice — makes its way to the World Design Summit at Montreal’s Palais des Congrès, kicking off a three-year worldwide tour (2017-2020) with stops in over 20 countries across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Additional content such as conferences, round-table discussions, films, interviews, and more will enhance appreciation of the pieces on show, giving rise to the critical encounters and exchanges that foster the outreach of le French Design. Members of the VIA think tank will be present on several dates and at several destinations, making their own contributions to the event.