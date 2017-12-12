TO DO: Toronto Design Offsite Festival returns in January

Coming back to Canada’a largest city for its eight edition, the Toronto Design Offsite Festival (TO DO) will take place on January 15-21. Featuring over 100 events, exhibitions, and installations. The annual festival is a space to engage in design that’s unpretentious, exciting, accessible, and fun. Storefronts display exciting exhibitions, galleries host immersive installations, and local and international designers spark discussion with lectures and workshops open to everyone to participate and learn.

In January 2017, the seventh edition of TO DO had direct participation from 700+ artists and designers, saw 130k + visitors, received 109+ million press impressions, and 500+ million total brand impressions.

With the full schedule for next year’s festival now available via the TO DO website, we preview some of the highlights for 2018:

Festival Party

Launching a weeklong celebration of design at the #TODO18 Festival Party! Mix and mingle in the LightForm showroom and warehouse with designers, architects, artists, craftspeople, and VIPs at an event that brings Toronto’s creative community together to celebrate design. Party to the sounds of DJ Sigourney Beaver and DJ Joe Blow, while enjoying beer from Beau’s and treats from The Tempered Room. Enjoy drinks, music, and a new light installation created by artist Jordan Söderberg Mills. Also, interact with “Feelbot” by Equal Parts Studio. Get your tickets today!

Symposium

Don’t miss TO DO’s 3rd annual TO DO Talks Symposium on Sat, Jan 20 at George Brown College. Register for ‘Designing the Future of Work’ to hear 12 multidisciplinary experts contribute to a better understanding of how design can, and must , be leveraged to make the future of work work for all of us! #TODO18

Outside the Box

Outside the Box is back for a third year! Shipped across the continent in Bankers boxes, the Toronto Design Offsite Festival and WantedDesign unpack, install, and present a dozen distinct national and international showcases. #TODO18

Matter

Explore acts of material transformation and change at TO DO’s annual thematic exhibition.

‘Matter’ asks this question: what happens when we take a long-term view of material life? Featuring the work of Brothers Dressler, Andrey Chernykh, Creators of Objects, Dear Human, Habiba El-Sayed, Nicholas Hamilton Holmes, Simon Johns, JP King, Olga Klosowski, Pamela Nelson, James Michael Shaw, and Studio Swine, #TODO18

Work/Life

Explore fresh and original houseware and working products for contemporary life at ‘Work/Life’, an exhibition showcasing the work of 10 Canadian designers and studios: Allstudio, Area 91, Dear Human, F&Y, Char Kennedy, Jacob Mailman, Mercury Bureau, MPGMB, Geof Ramsay, Stewart Shum and Ange-line Tetrault. #TODO18

TO DO Talks: Aberrant Architecture

Join TO DO on Fri, Jan 19 at Harbourfront Centre for ‘TO DO Talks: Aberrant Architecture’. Based in London, UK, Aberrant Architecture is an award winning collaborative studio of designers, makers, and thinkers whose projects introduce new and unexpected ways of experiencing everyday life. Aberrant founders David Chambers and Kevin Haley will discuss the ideas, experiences, and stories that reside outside the “final” work or architecture – the “outtakes” – with friend and past collaborator Beatrice Galilee, an Associate Curator at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. #TODO18

