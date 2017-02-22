Clean Start

Milano Collection│Fantini

The Milano Collection, designed by Franco Sargiani for Fantini, is an entire line of bathroom showerheads, shower panels, faucets and handles, with the newest addition being the MilanoSlim and MilanoSlim Outdoor, introduced in 2016; both feature a multi-functional in-wall shower panel with thermostatic mixer, rainfall showerhead, body sprays and hand shower. www.fantiniusa.com

Drench│Danze

The new – and very appropriately named – Drench rain showerhead from Illinois-based Danze is able to push a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute at 80 psi through a paper-thin design. www.danze.com

Ashfield│Pfister

Pfister has upgraded versions of its kitchen and bathroom faucet families such as Ashfield and Kenzo with high efficiency models. The new faucets are designed to help consumers save water usage by as much as 20 percent with no noticeable impact on the performance. www.pricepfister.com

Hammock│Clou

Netherlands-based bathroom specialist Clou was awarded a Red Dot Award: Best of the Best in 2016 for the free-standing two-person Hammock bath with Kaldur tap. Designed by Dutch product designer René Holten, the generous and organic dimensions of the bath mirror the soft fluid forms of the Kaldur tap and mixer. www.clou.nl

F-digital│Grohe

The new F-digital Deluxe App from Grohe lets you design your own personal combination of lighting, sound and steam through a wireless Bluetooth connection. Module functions in this Star Trek-esque experience include coloured and dimmable LED light, the intensity of the steam, and music – thanks to the Aquatunes waterproof speaker, created in a partnership with Philips Sound and itself a 2016 Red Dot Design Award winner. www.grohe.com

ActiClean│American Standard

ActiClean is a new self-cleaning toilet by American Standard that combines their VorMax flushing technology with a fully integrated push-button cleaning system. Powered by four AA alkaline batteries, components are tucked away inside the tank top. www.americanstandard.com

Pebble│Ronbow

Northern California-based luxury bathroom furnishings manufacturer Ronbow has partnered with French designer Ora Ito on the new Pebble collection, an organic bathroom vanity and sinktop (plus LED mirror) and wall cabinets. Soft, organic and asymmetrical, this range is unified by a glossy white finish that acts as a canvas to showcase the “pebble-like” shapes and curves. www.ronbow.com

Font│Scavolini

Units with drawers, pull-out baskets, wall units, horizontal and vertical cabinets and open-fronted compartments in various depths are the elements that make up the collections in the new Scavolini Bathrooms range. The Font line is characterised by a glass door: the 4 mm sheet of glass is applied to a panel lacquered in the same colour as the glass. It can be opened through push-pull systems or a handle with glass insert at the centre of the door (seen here are base units, side facing panels and wall-mounted cabinets in Ruby Red polished glass).

Pescadero│Victoria + Albert

Inspired by the sea, and named after the picturesque seaside town in Northern California, Victoria + Albert’s new Pescadero tub features a dynamically undulating rim that was designed to form a distinctive, asymmetrical wave, and is crafted from EnglishCast, a finely ground volcanic limestone mixed with resin. www.vandabaths.com

Touch & Steam│Effegibi

Featuring state-of-the-art-stream generating technology, the Touch & Steam’s touch-screen controls allow the user to adjust steam release, warm air function, unit per-heating function and white light or colour-therapy lighting. www.effegibi-perfect-wellness.com