‘Tis the Season

Thade Precht Playful Design | DOCKLETS

Reinventing traditional Lego toys, these award-winning wooden building blocks use a unique hook-and-loop system for intuitive and interactive play. Available in seven themed sets — starter, maxi, dinosaurs, robots, horses, creepy crawlies, and architecture — DOCKLETS blocks are suitable for both children and children-at-heart. www.docklets.de

Shiyu Guo | Sprout

Intended to teach children the process of photosynthesis, this plywood planter designed by Shiyu Guo uses an elastic thin-film solar panel to absorb air and release freshener. Powered by the sun during the day and retracting into itself at night, the lifelike planter improves air quality in a stylish and inventive way. www.behance.net

LEFF Amsterdam | Tube Watch

Elegant and glitzy, this classic gift combines an industrial-style brass face with a mineral glass lens and leather strap designed by Piet Hein Eek for LEFF Amsterdam. www.leffamsterdam.com

Hasselblad | X10-50C

Winner of a 2017 Red Dot: Best of the Best Award, Hasselblad’s new X10-50C camera is the world’s first mirrorless digital medium format camera with CMOS sensor technology. Handmade in Sweden and admired for its Scandinavian sensibility, the camera is ergonomic and compact, and half the weight of a conventional camera of comparable size. www.hasselblad.com

Benjamin Miller | Bobcat Carbon Fiber Snowshoes

Embrace the Canadian outdoors this winter with Benjamin Miller’s Bobcat Snowshoes, winner of a 2017 European Product Design Award. Inspired by the lightweight and sturdy structure of a tennis racket, the shoes combine wooden tubes of carbon fiber with rubber and aluminum in an asymmetrical frame to encourage an easy, natural stride. www.behance.net

Trigger Design | The Endangered

These jewelry boxes by Singapore-based studio Trigger Design take the form of endangered animals to emphasize the impact and importance of human action. Available in four designs — a white ceramic and rose gold elephant, wood and chromed gold tiger, black chrome and cracked cement rhino, and chromed gold deer — the jewelry boxes also contain different wind-key music themes and refillable fragrance cartridges. www.triggerdesignstudio.com

Volentis GmbH | LABONI Dog Feeder Rocky

Winner of a Gold International Design Award, this Finnish soapstone dog dish is handcrafted and characterized by a classic Nordic design. The bowl’s dense weight keeps it in place (unlike most plastic or stainless steel pet bowls), while the low-porosity soapstone keeps drinking water bacteria-free and consistently cool. www.laboni.ch

Hofer Studio | E1 Multi 8 Screwdriver

Produced in collaboration with Grappleworks for the “Screw Cancer” global cause campaign, the E1 Multi 8 Screwdriver by Hofer Studio aims to offer a modern update to a familiar tool. Made of stainless steel and polymer in a compact design, the screwdriver is a practical gift that gives back. A significant portion of all sales goes directly to cancer charities to help fund critical care. www.hoferstudio.com

Caesarstone | Wall Clock Collection

Caesarstone’s new limited edition quartz wall clocks are modern and minimal. Available in a variety of styles, the clocks have foregone traditional numbered displays to let the beauty of the material shine through. www.caesarstone.ca

LG | IPS Gaming Monitor

The new 34” UltraWide IPS Monitor by LG was designed with gamers in mind. A curved screen gives players the best view no matter where they are sitting, while the monitor’s millisecond count ensures zero lag when playing online. www.lg.com

Merchant Sons | Winter Capsule Collection

Merchant Sons’ first holiday collection gives traditional sweatshirts a new life. From robes to blankets and cushions, each product is made entirely of sweatshirt fabric knit, dyed, and sewn in Canada. Comfortable and soft, the products are available in black or grey. www.merchantsons.com

Luzli | Roller MK01 Headphones

Handmade in Switzerland, Luzli’s new Red Dot Award-winning headphones are machine-made from stainless steel and pure aluminum. An inventive, patented rolling design allows them to fold up neatly in your pocket, offering crisp sound in a compact size. www.luzli.com

off lines | Del Zettlewirt

These small paper notebooks, made in Bavaria by off lines, feature a waterproof top fold cover and rubber band bind. Sturdy and compact, the notebooks were recognized with a 2017 German Design Award for their simple, effective design. www.offlines.eu

De’Longhi | Capsule SafeHeat Compact Ceramic Heater

This space heater by De’Longhi is portable and compact, making it ideal for dorm rooms, offices, and small apartments. The heater automatically shuts off after extended use and signals an alarm if knocked on its side, ensuring safety at all times. The 1,500-watt heater provides comparable power to larger models, offering precise heat in a more manageable size. www.delonghi.com

Mice Weekend | Carton Backpacks

Mice Weekend’s Carton Backpacks make self-expression stylish and unique. The waterproof, eco-friendly backpacks are made of recycled paper, and are intended to be drawn upon using a marker at home. Users can alternatively request specific designs when ordering the backpack online, resulting in endless possibilities for individualized style. www.miceweekend.com

Alessi | Bark for Christmas

Alessi has certainly sipped the egg nog and is in full festive spirit with the release of several holiday ornament lines. Bark for Christmas, and extension of 2015’s Bark line by Michel Boucquillon and Donia Maaoui, is a compact tree whose branches, weighed down by snow, can be decorated using seven magnetic decorations: a gold guiding star and six baubles in three different colors: gold, silver and red. www.alessi.com

Alessi | Blue Christmas

Designed by Antonio Aricò – LPWK, this collection includes mugs and tree ornaments that pay “tribute to the archetypes of Christmas and the dreamlike figurines from the last century in Western culture.” www.alessi.com

Lowe’s | Opuluxe

Lowe’s Opuluxe palette has inspired us to ditch traditional reds and greens for golds, blacks, and blues. Ornaments, stockings, tree toppers, candle lanterns, and pillows glimmer in metallics and cobalt blue, bringing a touch of art deco to the most wonderful time of the year. www.lowes.ca

Keilhauer |Designer Dictionary

Keilhauer has brought its Designer Dictionary back, and this time, the collection of satirical commentary and custom illustrations are not afraid to throw down – down pillows that is. For this new linen cushions series, illustrations are printed on the front and the tongue-in-cheek definitions are screen-printed on a silk ribbon on the back. www.keilhauer.com

Aesop | Aromatique Room Spray

A new venture for the company, Aesop’s Aromatique Room Sprays fill spaces with unique and obsessive scents. With blends combining cedar and cardamom (Olous), Sandalwood and Tobacco (Istros), and Patchouli and Myrrh (Cythera), the sprays are ideal for the holidays or year-round. www.aesop.com

Braun | MultiQuick 9

Unveiled at this year’s International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago, the MultiQuick 9 is designed with the world’s first ACTIVEBlade Technology, and is equipped with a 700w motor that offers greater speed, power and precision during food prep. www.braunhousehold.com