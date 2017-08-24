Out with the New

SONNEMAN | InsideOut

Designer Robert Sonneman’s new InsideOut LED lighting collection for SONNEMAN is ideal for intimate outdoor spaces. Featuring decorative sconces that showcase sculptural or geometric designs, the dimmable lights cast a soft glow against the dark night sky. Choose from crisp-edged aluminum fixtures, etched glass panels, smooth curved forms and more. www.sonnemanawayoflight.com

Moroso | Tent

Inspired by the shape and structure of a tent, these chairs, designed by Benjamin Hubert for Moroso, are crafted from a single piece of recycled nylon 3D-knitted and stretched over a steel frame. Available in a variety of colours, the chairs showcase an innovative and intelligent use of digital knitting technology that minimizes waste and enhances style. www.moroso.com

Kartell | Pop

Designed by Piero Lissoni with Carlo Tamborini, Kartell’s modular outdoor sofa, dubbed Pop, consists of identical, polycarbonate single seat modules that can be placed side by side to create custom, solid frames. Filled with goose feathers and available in a variety of colours — including white, black, orange, green and grey — the Pop sofa is UV resistant and water and oil repellent, making it ideal for backyard spaces. www.kartell.com

Ciot | XRock

With a full program of porcelain tiles and stone pavers designed specifically for outdoor use, Ciot helps to establish the background patio as an effortless extension of the home. The company’s XRock collection is especially interesting, offering ceramic tiles that mimic textured stone. Available in both light and dark finishes, the tiles stand out against the grass while still respecting and blending into their natural surroundings. www.ciot.com

Royal Botania | Nara

Royal Botania’s new Black Series label invites outdoor lighting and furniture specialists to design special collections in limited numbers. Nara — the first collection in the series by French landscape designer Louis Benech — presents eight furniture pieces handmade with teak. In addition to a sofa, armchair, lounger, bench and side table, the collection features a ceramic-topped dining table that showcases the modularity and elegance of the collection, as well as the strength and rigidity of the material itself. www.royalbotania.com

Extremis | Virus

The Virus picnic table, designed by Dirk Wynants for the Belgian furniture brand Extremis, seeks to bring people together comfortably in small, compact spaces. Ideal for outdoor terraces and urban gardens, the table is available in different sizes based on an identical seating frame, accommodating two to five people. Available in blue, black, white, grey, green, red and tan, the table is constructed using zinc structured powder-coated steel, ensuring both solidity and style. www.extremis.com

EMU | Cool-là

Part rocking chair, part hideaway, Cool-là by Chiaramonte/Marin Studio for EMU boasts a strong and unique visual impact. The swinging sofa, designed to resemble a cocoon, offers shade from the sun and comfort through an oversized padded cushion. A stainless steel structure and footrest guarantee stability and endurance in all weather conditions. www.emu.it

Trinity Hammocks | Duality

With a focus on design, comfort and durability, Trinity’s new Duality hammock combines the curved form of a hanging chair with the support of a stainless steel structure. Marine-grade teak seating, a Sunbrella fabric mattress, and pillows stuffed with Urecel quickdry foam provide relaxation while ensuring longevity in a variety of outdoor conditions. www.trinityhammocks.com

Louis Poulsen | Flindt Bollard

Inspired by carpentry and the way in which wood is cut with a knife, the Flindt Bollard light — designed by Christian Flindt for Louis Poulsen — is ideal for both natural and industrial outdoor settings. The slender, vertical fixture contains two LED light sources that are directed downward to create a subtle, glare-free glow. Available in two different sizes and finishes, the slender fixture is at once subtle and superb. www.louispoulsen.com

GAN | Garden Layers

Inspired by the architecture, gardens and terraces of India, the Garden Layers collection by Patricia Urquiola for GAN seeks to bring creativity and imagination to the outdoors. Consisting of rugs, mats, roll pillows and cushions in weather resistant yarns and quick-dry foams, the collection — available in terracotta, grey and blue — provides endless options for simple relaxation. www.gan-rugs.com

Landscape Forms | GO

Intended to bring the office outdoors, the GO table by Landscape Forms allows individuals to plug in and work at a long station with an optional canopy. Available in both hardwired and solar versions, the GO table contains two small power garages that are hidden from sight, and power/cable boxes that are engineered to close automatically when a device is plugged in, making them weather and corrosion resistant. www.landscapeforms.com

Magis | Folly

Designed by Ron Arad for Magis, the Folly bench is characterized by its flowing, wave-length form. Equally artistic and functional, the bench is made of rotational-moulded polyethylene, resistant to all physical and environmental stresses. Its comfortable shape makes it suitable for lounging in a private backyard, or in a public park or garden. www.magisdesign.com

Point | Weave

Inspired by Baya Weaver birds who weave and knot every fibre of their nests in a precise and meticulous way, Point’s new Weave collection blends modular-formed tables, armchairs and sofas with high-resistance cushions and country style weaved frames. Available in cream nougat or taupe rope with grey, cream or dark fabric pairings, the line is both classic and contemporary — making it ideal for a variety of outdoor spaces. www.point1920.com

Lowes Canada

Lowes Canada is seeking to inspire customers with curated decorating solutions that transform and extend outdoor living spaces. In addition to solar lamps, tableware, loungers, and garden accessories, the company has launched a collection of pillows and rugs that bring colour and vibrancy to the outdoors. www.lowes.ca