Telling Tex[s]tories

Compiled by Peter Sobchak

Harmony in Motion│A.S. Création

In their first collaboration with Polish designer Mac Stopa, these innovative wallpapers prove that geometry is anything but bleak. Bursting in neon pink, pastel green, orange and intense turquoise colours, the honeycomb, mesh, and bubble patterns in 3-D optics attract everyone’s attention. www.as-creation.de

Up To Date│Erismann

Styles in the Up To Date collection are multifaceted, decorative and infused with whimsy, utilizing elephants and tigers, a sea of dusty poppies, city skylines or bright, retro flowers and stripes. www.erismann.deSextant│MDC MDC’s new wood veneer wallcovering, created in partnership with American designer Jamie Beckwith, is a Moorish arabesque shape translated into a sustainably sourced in-laid wood (harvested from a fast-growing Japanese tree) veneer wallcovering specifically intended for commercial walls, ceilings and curved surfaces such as rounded walls and columns. www.mdcwall.com

Aura│Versa

Layered organic and irregular brush strokes emphasize Aura’s artisanal qualities, ideal for hotel headwalls and feature walls in restaurants, lobbies and office space. Eight colourways include earth tones that simulate the wear of antiques; metallics that resemble weathered iron, steel and copper; and brights that resemble hand-painted crafts and tapestries. www.versawallcovering.com

Koyori│Omexco

Japanese paper cord or “koyori” inspired Omexco’s new wallcovering collection, which consists of paper strips on non-woven backing. The paper strips are slightly twisted, and then warp-laid, either close to one another, as a monochrome plain, or interlocking loops, as if crocheted. www.omexco.com

Alvardag X Vallila│Vallila

Vallila partnered with Lauri Ylönen, frontman of the Finnish rock band The Rasmus, for the Spring/Summer 2017 collection. His contributions include three designs in six colourways: Kuma (pictured) is dominated by black feathers, an important part of Lauri’s identity; Sulka is inspired by architecture; and String graphically represents exactly what the name denotes. www.vallilainterior.fi

Marmo│Innovations Design Studio

The soothing, minimalist texture of New York-based Innovations Design Studio’s new wallcovering Marmo is a study in the artistic process. The organic pattern originated in cloud formations, and with the application of paint on a plain weave of linen, evolved a marbleized, encaustic quality reminiscent of Concrete Minimalism. www.innovationsusa.com

Mokume│Brisa

The newest member of the Brisa family of intelligent performance fabrics, Mokume (mo-koo-meh) derives its name from the Japanese characters Moku, meaning “tree,” and Me, meaning “eye.” Mokume’s aesthetic was inspired by its resemblance to the unique vertical wood graining of mature tree trunks. www.ultrafabricsllc.com

Oona│Keilhauer

Keilhauer has introduced a new bouclé textile (full disclosure: not at Heimtextil). Available in a palette of 18 colours, Oona (French for “buckled”) feels like 100 per cent wool to touch, but as a blend, it becomes softer, more comfortable and durable, making it equally well-suited for residential use and commercial applications such as lobbies. www.keilhauer.com

Color Compound│Luum Textiles

This new collection was inspired by the late architect Luis Barragan’s emotional architecture, where colour is an essential design element that affects the way a space feels. The simple geometry, expressive colour and raw surfaces seen in Barragan’s buildings are characteristic of this season’s trend towards a more restful and reflective environment, and are highlighted in the new collection’s styles, including Refraction, Intone, Fundamentals and Essentials. www.luumtextiles.com