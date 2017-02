APPAREIL architecture was offered a challenge when it was mandated to update the interior of a spacious Île des Soeurs home. The firm’s team took up the challenge and gave the home a second life, providing a resolutely contemporary and luminous aesthetic.

Custom furniture, white walls, lacquered surfaces, a painted steel fireplace, maple wood floors and stairs, a walnut wood kitchen, and custom-made lamps provide light, warmth and character to the space.