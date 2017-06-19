Each year, celebrated interior designers transform a luxury Manhattan home into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art and technology.

This all began in 1973 when several dedicated supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club launched the Kips Bay Decorator Show House to raise critical funds for much needed after school and enrichment programs for New York City children. Over the course of four decades, this project has grown into a must-see event for thousands of design enthusiasts and is renowned for sparking interior design trends around the world.

This year, Powell & Bonnell designed the entrance, foyer and gallery spaces, where the works of several Canadian artists are featured, including Harley Valentine, Thrush Holmes and Zac Ridgley.