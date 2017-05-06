LCBO Eglinton and Dunfield

The Urban Infill concept is a highly innovative initiative for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), created to get the most out of high-density urban areas and provide a viable solution to design, construction, operational efficiency and delivery challenges.

Yonge and Eglinton is a bustling midtown neighbourhood that boasts a vibrant condo-culture and a growing retail presence amidst an established enclave of single-family homes. The aspiring neighbourhood is located on one of the city’s most crucial transit hubs and attracts an eclectic mix of families raising school age children, as well as urban thirty-something professionals.

As of December 2016, midtown Toronto is home to a new LCBO located at Eglinton and Dunfield. With a design by II BY IV DESIGN that is both unique and specific to the neighbourhood, the focus is decidedly customer-centric; based on an understanding that urban customers look for a selection of higher-end product and a sense of “retail- theatre” in their shopping experience. The store features high-ceilings, herringbone-tiled floors, bleached oak woods and details with an artisanal quality, as well as approximately 7,000 square feet of display space showcasing over 150 Ontario wines and a wide selection of Ontario craft beers. The store design is intentionally created to complement a curated product mix that is a result of extensive market research, matching products and services to local tastes and demographics, as well as community interests.