The Scotiabank Digital Factory is a production facility designed to drive collaboration and creativity as well as improve customer experience in areas such as mobile and digital banking transactions, account openings, loan adjudication and mortgage lending.

The 70,000 square foot facility, located in Toronto just a few blocks away from Scotiabank’s global corporate headquarters, employs digital, design, engineering and agile specialists. Designed by Interiors Architects, the space facilitates collaboration, creativity and real-time direct customer input to develop innovative solutions. The design was developed from the ideas and input of Scotiabank employees to create a space that reflects the diversity of workstyles and the need for a creative, agile and fun work environment.