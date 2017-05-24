The new East Angus CHSLD (Centre d’hébergement de soins de longue durée) is presently one of the most modern of these facilities in Quebec. In addition of housing its main beneficiaries, long-term care residents, the centre offers a range of services such as nursing care, medical day centre, rehabilitation, pastoral services and leisure activities.

Sous le grand arbre by Montreal artist Elisabeth Picard was completed in January 2017 and produced in the context of the politique d’intégration des arts à l’architecture et à l’environnement du Québec, 1% program. The work is composed of numerous pieces that are integrated to the ceiling alcoves situated on four floors.

The work majestically welcomes visitors to the lobby, suggesting that the centre and its staff play a protective role here like a big tree. The tree is a universal theme that expresses the life process, from the germinating seed to the flower that gives fruit. Sous le grand arbre illustrates the scope of the tree’s role and its various components; racine, feuille and fleur that are spread out on the ceilings of the other levels.