Located in the base of the Guardian Towers in Victoria Park, Calgary, The Loft by Amanda Hamilton Interior Design features an evolving curated collection of retail goods that allows for tailored one-on-one Interior Design consultations and private event space. Continually fascinated by mixed-use space that provides the opportunity to inspire education and encourage exploration, The Loft is an examination of design ideas within the community.

In collaboration with the developers of The Guardian Towers, The Loft features filtered North facing light, 16-foot ceilings and a fully functioning kitchen in a curated design space for the thoughtful home. “When we officially took over the space, we really wanted to weave together the story of a well-travelled individual through a collection of goods in one beautifully designed space,” says Creative Director Amanda Hamilton. “The Loft is an extension of our focus on supporting the community of Calgary through design education and engagement.”

The Loft features a rotation of one-of-a-kind art, thoughtful photography, inspired objects, sculptural lighting and found vintage that is all available for purchase. The space also acts as multi-use environment that provides access to tailored one-on-one design consultations by the Amanda Hamilton Interior Design team that includes: colour palette recommendations, furniture procurement, home styling, art consultation, and gift registry. Within a residential environment, The Loft operates as a private event space, including workshops, artisans pop-ups and speaker series.