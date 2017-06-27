Benjamin Moore launches CENTURY paint collection in Canada

MONTVALE —

Benjamin Moore has launched CENTURY in Canada – a new paint that builds upon the brand’s legacy of craftsmanship, precision and beauty.

The palette was developed by skilled craftsmen and chemists. The resulting formulation is only made in small batches that will be pre-mixed and sealed to ensure the truest colour and experience in every can. The convergence of science and craftsmanship in CENTURY produced the first-of-its-kind Soft Touch Matte finish, offering a tactile experience similar to that of a soft leather glove.

CENTURY is available in a palette of 75 colours, ranging from mid-tone to dark shades, intended to enrich the colour collection of interior designers. These quintessential hues offer depth and richness of colour previously unseen in the industry, enabling this paint to transform not only a room, but the entire colour experience. The colours of the CENTURY palette draw inspiration from natural elements such as minerals, gems, spices, herbs and plants.

CENTURY is available in pre-mixed gallons and 118 mL colour samples at select Benjamin Moore paint and decorating retailers. Professional reference sets made with CENTURY paint are available to design professionals. To learn more about CENTURY or to locate a participating Benjamin Moore retailer, visit ExperienceCENTURY.ca.