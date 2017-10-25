Benjamin Moore release new ‘Notable’ dry-erase paint

Benjamin Moore, one of North America’s most popular paint, colour and coatings brands, have recently introduced the new Notable Dry Erase Paint — a premium dry erase coating that can transform almost any surface into a dry erase board. Notable is made with a two- component, user-friendly formula that is easy to erase and will not yellow over time or leave ghosting marks after erasing. Notable delivers premium performance, easy application and extended pot life, allowing more time to paint multiple or larger spaces.

“Today’s work spaces have evolved to empower creativity and collaboration more than ever before and Notable Dry Erase Paint was specifically developed to meet the growing demands of the modern workplace,” said Mary Louise Rubin, Benjamin Moore Senior Brand Manager. “With Notable, facility maintenance professionals and building managers can create more functional environments that enable ideation without compromising existing design elements in the space.”

Notable is recommended for professional use in interior commercial or residential spaces such as office buildings, schools and universities, homes and more. Suitable for use on a variety of surfaces including painted walls, wood, glass, metal and laminate, Notable can be applied to almost any surface where great minds ideate and innovate. The proprietary, two-component formula is CDPH v.1 emission certified and qualifies for CHPS and for LEED® v4 low-emitting materials credit.

Notable Dry Erase Paint is available in 4.6, 9.3, and 18.6 sq. metre (50-, 100- and 200-square foot) kits in white for a classic whiteboard look or clear to transform any of the 3,500+ Benjamin Moore colours into a dry erase surface.