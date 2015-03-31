Beverly Horii joins Interior Architects as managing director of its new Toronto office

The executive leadership of Interior Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce that Beverly Horii OAA, NCIDQ, LEED AP has joined the firm as managing director of Interior Architects’ newest office in Toronto. With over 27 years of experience, her primary focus will be the expansion of the firm’s presence in the Toronto and Canadian markets. Beverly’s broad commercial design knowledge combined with extensive business experience in the commercial interiors industry make her uniquely qualified to lead Interior Architect’s office.

Most recently, Horii was the owner of the Toronto-based firm M chi squared Interior Design. She has previously served as the VP at HOK Advance Strategies, and as the director of Interior Design at B+H Architects. She has completed projects for education, corporate commercial, science and technology, and cultural institution clients. Her work has won numerous awards including the Bronze Industrial Design Excellence Award (IDEA), a Canadian Interiors Best of Canada Award, and an Interior Designers of Canada Silver Award.

Horii’s Toronto project history includes the York University Research Department, Levi Strauss Regional Headquarters, Ontario Science Centre, and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Her plans for the upcoming year involve delving deeper into the burgeoning commercial interiors market in Toronto, and firmly establishing the firm’s presence as a design leader in the city.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Interior Architects and building the Toronto Practice,” says Horii. “The firm has so many talented people and I’m looking forward to serving our current and future clients in Toronto.”

Says Interior Architect’s co-executive director Tom Powers, “Beverly has been a design leader in the Toronto market for many years, and we are excited to have her join our team. She is a practice builder who brings great expertise to the firm and we look forward to having her as a part of our leadership team.”

Also joining the team is Nick Jay OAA, NCARB, LEED AP, who will serve as technical director. Jay has more than 10 years of experience in the Toronto market. During his tenure at Interior Architects, he has been responsible for several Toronto-based projects, including LinkedIn’s new regional office, Sapient Nitro, Red Hat, and Zurich Insurance.

Interior Architects, Inc.’s new T.O. office is located at 140 Yonge St. Say Powers and David Bourke, the firm’s executive directors,“Toronto has been an important market to Interior Architects, Inc. for many years, and we are excited to be opening our new office in Canada and in a city that values design.”

ALL ABOUT INTERIOR ARCHITECTS, INC.

Founded in 1984, Interior Architects Inc.is the first and largest global architectural firm focussed exclusively on interior architecture and workplace strategies. Interior Architects helps clients in diverse markets worldwide align their business strategies and core values with the dynamic use of space. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Orange County, Portland, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Toronto and Washington, DC and has partner affiliates in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Australia, Canada, and Latin America through the Interior Architects Global Alliance.

For more information, visit www.interiorarchitects.com