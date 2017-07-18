Call for Submissions: Fantini Design Awards

Fantini USA has announced the inaugural Fantini Design Awards, recognizing excellence in kitchen and bath design throughout North America. The call for entries began July 17th, 2017 at 12pm EST and architects, designers and building developers inspired by water and passionate about Italian design are encouraged to submit at www.fantiniusa.com/designawards no later than August 20, 2017 at 11:59 pm EST.

Qualifying projects should:

· Fit in one of the categories: Residential* or Commercial

· Be completed after January 1, 2015, and no later than July 17, 2017

· Be located in the USA or Canada

· Be documented with high-resolution, professional photography

“Fantini is committed to supporting the architecture and design community, and to fostering artistic excellence. It is our hope that creating a way to celebrate the best applications of Fantini designs will give back to A&D professionals, inspire new relationships, and enrich our future collaborations with the best minds in design,” says Riccardo Conti, Managing Director, Fantini USA.

Project entries will be judged by Stefano Giussani, CEO Lissoni Inc., Interior Design Magazine, and Editorial Director, Cottages & Gardens, whose design expertise and creativity align with Fantini’s passion for innovative thinking.

The distinguished panel of judges will select six total winners from among the entries. One representative per winning project will be invited on a four-day, all-expenses-paid trip in October 2017 to the Fantini headquarters on the stunning Lake Orta in Pella, Italy. While enjoying a tour of Fantini’s recently renovated, state-of-the-art factory, nature excursions, and local traditions, winners will stay at Fantini’s exclusive, new resort Casa Fantini/Lake Time. Hugging the shores of Lake Orta, Casa Fantini/Lake Time is “a hospitality project that expresses the same passion for design that is embedded in the Fantini company,” says Daniela Fantini, CEO Fantini. “The common thread is water, always present in all our activities and which drives our everyday work.”

Casa Fantini/Lake Time was designed by Piero Lissoni with Lissoni Architecture Milan in his signature style. Drawing on a history of strong partnerships, Lissoni was able to interpret Daniela Fantini’s vision with great sensitivity and attention to the smallest details. It is a place of harmony, where landscape, architecture and light blend in a perfect equilibrium, and time seems frozen as if by magic.

Fantini’s guiding influence is water. With the power to move and to inspire, to invigorate and to offer peace, water has continued to be a wellspring of creativity throughout Fantini’s 70-year history. Fantini is excited to see how North American designers have interpreted the element of water in their projects, and brought Italian Design to new audiences in their award submissions. The winning projects will be announced on or before September 8, 2017.

For the complete Terms & Conditions of the Fantini Design Awards, please visit: http://bit.ly/2thZtME

*Residential projects required to have completed 1 entire master bathroom & 1 secondary bathroom