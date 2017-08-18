Canadian Alison Habermehl joins DXV’s 2017 Design Panel

Luxury brand DXV, part of the global LIXIL Corporation, has unveiled of the DXV 2017 Design Panel, which includes Canadian Alison Habermehl. Principal of Waterloo’s Habermehl Design Group, and editor of the blog HD Stylestudio, Habermehl’s portfolio has evolved into an impressive collection of stunning, high-end, carefully articulated and customized projects.

Habermehl was recognized for her stunning interpretation of a sleek Toronto bathroom, which incorporates pieces from the DXV Contemporary Movement, and was directly inspired by Toronto’s contemporary architecture.

Capturing the distinctive style of architecture and design from the four global cities of Florence, Casablanca, Copenhagen and Toronto, this year’s Design Panel members designed exquisite bathroom settings that highlight timeless DXV fixtures and features. DXV selected this year’s Design Panel members ―who also include Corey Damen Jenkins, Kati Curtis, and Michele Alfano ― from an impressive field of gifted and experienced designers. The panelists have each distinguished themselves by earning recognition from influential design award programs, sharing their expertise in high-profile publications and directing successful design businesses.