Coverings seeks nominations for emerging ‘Rock Stars’

Coverings, the largest international tile and stone show in North America, is now accepting nominations for 2018 Rock Stars – an emerging leaders program honouring the best and brightest young industry talent. Individuals under the age of 35 and currently employed by or as an architect, designer, distributor, retailer, contractor/installer, fabricator, specifier, trade association, or manufacturer in the tile or stone industry are eligible for the award, and must be nominated by a colleague who is also active within the industry.

Selected 2018 Rock Stars and their nominators will be honoured at the Rock Star Awards Luncheon during Coverings 2018. In addition to being profiled on the Coverings website for one year, Rock Stars will also receive a free one-night hotel stay in Atlanta for Coverings 2018, social media promotion, inclusion in a Coverings press release, and a dedicated Rock Star badge ribbon.

“Now in its fourth year, the Rock Star program has recognized dozens of young industry leaders, providing mentorship and networking opportunities to connect industry veterans and rising stars,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Events, the management company for Coverings. “The program underscores our mission to support the growth and success of the industry, and we continue to be inspired by new talent.”

A committee of industry leaders will select winners based on individuals’ impact on and previous recognition within the industry. Nominated individuals must meet all requirements, and self-nominations will not be considered. Nominators and nominees will be contacted after the submission deadline. Further detail on the nomination/selection process, and the 2017 Rock Star winners can be found here.

To nominate a mentee or colleague, complete a submission form at coverings.com/coverings-rock-stars. All nominations must be submitted by Monday, February 5, 2018.