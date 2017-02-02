Toronto-based DesignAgency opens new studio in Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES —

On the heels of impressive growth in 2016, DesignAgency, the award-winning Toronto-based multi-disciplinary design firm best known for its hospitality projects in North America and Europe, and its creative work with key brands including Generator and Momofuku, has recently opened a design studio in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles studio is led by newly appointed West Coast Director, Alexandra Bruemmer, who comes from the firm Perkins Eastman in Washington, D.C. and will add her hotel and design expertise and network within the U.S. industry to focus on managing DesignAgency’s current base of west coast clients, as well as developing new business within the region.

While DesignAgency’s headquarters remain in Toronto, Canada, opening a U.S.-based, west coast office was a logical next step. “In the almost 20 years that we’ve been growing this company, the U.S. and west coast market in particular have always been exciting ones for us,” said DesignAgency partner Anwar Mekhayech. “It was only a matter of time before it made business sense for us to have a real presence there in order to better serve our clients and form new relationships.”

Mekhayech went on to say, “We feel there is a real energy and creative pulse growing in L.A., and know that our collaborative spirit with both clients and creatives will thrive here.”

In the U.S. market, DesignAgency is presently developing a new hotel brand and concept, Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences for Sam Nazarian and is working with sbe on various projects including its Umami brand. The firm continues to build its work with an array of U.S. brands and owners including Momofuku, Hilton, Marriott / Starwood, Thayer Lodging / Brookfield, Fairmont, Ritz-Carlton, The Wurzak Group and many others.

With the addition of this new studio, DesignAgency is prepared for sustainable growth in 2017 and beyond.