Diamond Schmitt interior design wins CODAworx award

TORONTO —

The new CIBC Just for Kids walk-in clinic at Toronto’s St. Joseph’s Health Centre has been announced as the winner of an Award of Merit from CODAworx. Designed by Canada’s Diamond Schmitt Architects, the project transformed the slightly austere interior of a children’s hospital clinic into a much more welcoming, stress-reducing, and playful space. Our sister publication, Canadian Architect, has more:

“The idea of integrating artwork came from the need to think beyond the architectonics of the space in order to really connect with the end users, the children,” said Diamond Schmitt Principal Sydney Browne. “By collaborating with Sydney Smith, a professional children’s book illustrator and Mike Ellis, an artist specializing in small-scale haptic environments, the project systematically became more child-friendly, an important requirement set by the client.”

You can find the rest of the story via Canadian Architect, linked here.