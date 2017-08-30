Michaela Salt appointed Creative Director at figure3

TORONTO —

figure3 has announced the appointment of Michaela Salt as its first ever Creative Director. Salt will be responsible for overseeing all of figure3’s creative output. Announcing the promotion, Suzanne Bettencourt, principal, figure3, said: “We’ve taken the time to identify the right creative leader for figure3 and we’ve found that in Michaela. We’re confident that Michaela’s impeccable design credentials along with her considerable international experience will allow her to help us build on the impact we’re delivering to clients across our sectors of corporate workplace, retail and residential development.”

An internationally experienced designer, Salt has lived and worked in London, Milan, Singapore and Amsterdam. She has led teams on world-class projects for globally renowned companies including Foster + Partners Architects, Hirsch Bedner Associates, LTW Designworks and Marcel Wanders. Salt studied Textile Design and Surface Decoration at Brunel University, UK, and achieved her Masters in Interior Design and Branding at the Scuola Politecnica di Design, Milan. In her new role, Salt will focus on the delivery of outstanding creative work for clients both on a national and international level.

Before joining figure3, Michaela was project leader at Marcel Wanders working to deliver the six-star hotel in Lusail, Qatar. Her experience also takes in work for prominent hospitality brands including Canada’s Four Seasons group and Kempinski hotels, as well as a varied portfolio of private residential and custom textile design.

“It’s never been more exciting to work in the design of physical space than right now”, comments Michaela Salt, creative director, figure3. “We’re seeing the blurring of lines between where we live, work and shop, so to be leading the creative output of a firm that plays across all three sectors is the perfect new challenge for me.”

Founded in 1995, figure3 has grown to become one of Canada’s largest independent interior design studios. In recent years, the firm’s multidisciplinary approach has evolved from a singular focus on corporate workplace to include retail and residential development design.