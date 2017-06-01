IIDEXCanada seeking submissions for annual Woodshop travelling exhibition

TORONTO —

IIDEXCanada is seeking submissions of residential and commercial furnishings, fixtures, lighting and accessories for their 2017 IIDEX Woodshop exhibition. This is the only prototype exhibit at IIDEXCanada, and is free to both submit and exhibit.

IIDEXCanada will select approximately 15 innovative wood prototypes that are able to reuse wood from the estimated 100,000 trees lost each year in Toronto due to old age, storms and disease. The 2017 exhibition will debut at IIDEXCanada, November 29 & 30, 2017, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building.

If selected, your submission will be:

featured at IIDEXCanada to over 30,000 design and architecture trade professionals

exposed to IIDEXCanada’s extensive digital network

reviewed by a jury of media and industry professionals

be included in IIDEXCanada’s Show Directory, in addition to the sales and marketing material

featured on postcards to be distributed at IIDEXCanada 2017 and at subsequent IIDEX Woodshop travelling exhibitions

IIDEXCanada-part of The Buildings Show-fosters creativity and inspiration through world-class keynote speakers, 350+ exhibitors and their innovative products, immersive feature exhibitions, more than 80 accredited seminars with parties, award ceremonies, tours and more. IIDEXCanada embodies all areas of design including, interior design, architecture, lighting, healthcare, accessibility, hospitality, senior living, institutional, education, workplace, wellness, landscape, retail, industrial, technology, textile and material.

Designs must be made from urban wood comprised of one or more of the following: diseased ash wood, or wood lost and collected due to old age, storms or other disease. Urban wood will be supplied by Sawmill Sid. Finished pieces must be no larger than a 6’x6’x6′ with preference given to products no larger than 3’x3’x3′.

Designers will be responsible for producing their own pieces, whether they build it or hire someone else. If pieces require mounting, designers are responsible for providing mounting brackets or other attachments.

The deadline for submissions is June 16th, with winners being notified July 5th. For more information, click here.