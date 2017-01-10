Trends and innovations forecasted for 2017 Interior Design Show

With 19 consecutive years as one of North America’s leading design conferences and as the first global design fair of the year, the Interior Design Show (IDS17) is an annual catalyst to discover the latest design trends and innovations from across Canada and around the globe. As hundreds of international and local talents prepare to assemble at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from January 19-22, 2017, the Interior Designer Show curators have forecasted some of the top trends for 2017 inspiring the direction of design for the year to come.

“This year, we’ll see designers and trends that will encompass the expansion of the outdoor living realm to the fusion of tech and design accumulating into an awe-inspiring and ultimately exciting year for design,” Karen Kang, National Director, IDS Canada.

Material Matters

Mixed materials continue their domination in 2017. Floors, ceilings, and surface areas will be adorned with interesting materials, tiles, and patterns to create an eye-catching statement. Designers will play with strategically placed tiles mixing into other patterns to create an unconventional focal point.

Rugs as art

Area rugs will be the go-to trend for homeowners looking to make a rapid impact. A mix of size, colour, style and texture creates endless possibilities to complement an existing room or make a complete transformation. From floors to walls, rugs become art with rooms being built around them as opposed to on top of them.

Tech & Design

From Smartphone to Smarthome, this is modern like you’ve never seen it before. This year, home décor will take a futuristic trip to introduce avant-garde lighting and appliances for the savvy homeowner who refuses to sacrifice style for convenience.

Urban Retreat

In an age where homes are smaller and lives are busier, the city retreat becomes more important than ever. As an extension of the living area, creating an outdoor urban oasis will be the perfect addition to any home or condominium. In 2017 expect to see mixed materials work their way into outdoor spaces.

Feminine Redone

Strong and beautiful, the new feminine aesthetic goes beyond pretty. This trend sees a juxtaposition of bold architectural details and lines, mixed with soft colours and feminine shapes.

Maker Movement

This year’s Maker class embodies the essence of North American craftsmanship: quality and style while using local raw materials to design unique pieces. The Maker movement speaks to consumer trends towards personalization, one-offs and supporting local and independent design.

Classics Revisited

Old will meet new in 2017, as we witness traditional furniture structures reimagined with a modern edge. New materials, colours, and textures will revamp even the most dated of styles for a playful and referential approach to design.

Innovative Lighting

Experts are shining a spotlight on lighting as the true showstopper for commercial and residential spaces. It’s not just fresh interpretations of shapes, but also the incorporation of interesting technology from LED and beyond that make this trend new and innovative.

Emerging Designers

The Interior Design Show has been an incubator of emerging design talent since the get-go. New professionals within the industry will continue to be leaders with the experimentation of materials and forms to display fresh perspectives in design.

Kitchens and Baths

Stylish kitchens and bathrooms will never go out of style. Year after year these rooms act as a perfect “splurge” for homeowners looking to renovate. With the introduction of wood panelling and technology, a fusion of classic design with modern sensibilities will be popular this year.